As the Boston Red Sox look to build on their strong start this season, the team’s work off the field, including its efforts to support inner city children and to confront racism, took center stage at a panel discussion Friday at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez and others speakers at the forum highlighted the unique responsibilities of professional sports teams in their communities and how the Red Sox in particular have tried to step up to the plate to be a positive force for their region.

“In Boston, probably more than everywhere else, it’s easy to see baseball as a social institution,” said moderator Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR radio. “The organization is woven into the cultural and social fabric of the city, of New England, in a way I think creates a sense of belonging and a sense of community, both inside and outside Fenway Park.”

How the Red Sox embrace that special role was the focus of discussion among Martinez and fellow panelists Sam Kennedy, president and CEO of the Red Sox, and Rebekah Salwasser, executive director, Red Sox Foundation. WBUR senior political reporter Anthony Brooks introduced the panel.

Kennedy spoke of the Red Sox’ recent efforts to combat racism, including its request — recently approved by a Boston commission — to rename Yawkey Way because of its connection with former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, perceived by many to have overseen a racist legacy.

Citing the team’s “shameful past with respect to race relations,” Kennedy said, “We were the last team to integrate, we had a poor record of hiring not just on the field but off the field. Diversity was a huge issue for us.” But he said that renaming Yawkey Way, the street in front of Fenway Park, was “really about people and people’s feelings.”

In speaking to community leaders, employees, and players, Kennedy said, the team consistently heard the refrain that “ ‘We never knew Tom Yawkey… But that symbol had been a reminder for many people that Fenway was not always the most inclusive, welcoming environment.”

“It’s just one step — it’s a symbol, it’s a street name. We don’t fool ourselves and think it’s going to change things overnight,” he added. “We still need to walk the walk and do the right thing with respect to making Fenway welcoming to everyone… It should be everyone’s team.”