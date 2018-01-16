Paul Rudd honored as Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

He’s been a fixture in Hollywood for more than a quarter-century and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now actor Paul Rudd can add Hasty Pudding Man of the Year to his list of accolades.

Rudd, who has appeared in films such as “Anchorman,” “Ant Man,” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” — in which he co-starred with 2018 Woman of the Year, Mila Kunis — was honored by the Hasty Pudding Theatricals with their annual award on today. A full day of festivities on campus awaited Rudd, including a tour of the Hasty Pudding clubhouse and Harvard Yard, fine dining, and entertainment ahead of his award ceremony.

The day began at Farkas Hall, where he listened with rapt attention as students explained the history of the Hasty Pudding Club. He was then serenaded by the Radcliffe Pitches, Harvard’s oldest female a cappella group.

“Wow! That was incredible!” proclaimed Rudd following their performance, a thunderstruck smile on his face.