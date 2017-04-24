Actor John Lithgow ’67, Art.D. ’05, has enjoyed an extraordinarily varied career, playing both dramatic and comedic roles on television, film, and stage.

He played a transgender woman in “The World According to Garp,” a minister in “Footloose,” a serial killer in “Dexter,” an alien in “Third Rock From the Sun.” Most recently, he starred as Winston Churchill in “The Crown.”

In a taped interview, Lithgow sat down with the Gazette to talk about how he got his start in acting, his formative years in theater on campus, and his deep affection for Harvard.