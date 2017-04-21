Books usually bring a library to life, but dance just did too, during performances of the piece “Catalogue (First Edition)” Wednesday and Thursday in the soaring white rotunda of Widener Library.

The work is a new piece by artist and choreographer William Forsythe, and was performed by onetime students Jill Johnson and Christopher Roman, now creative forces in their own right. Johnson is dance director for Theater, Dance & Media and artistic director of the Harvard Dance Project. Roman is artistic director of the Dance On Ensemble. Wednesday’s performance kicked off a two-day celebration sponsored by the Harvard University Committee on the Arts. After that presentation for the Harvard community, Johnson and Roman continued the cross-campus theme by teaching a master class in movement in the Harvard Art Museums’ Calderwood Courtyard, itself becoming for students an open, skylit stage for dancing. The Harvard Dance Project also performed at its center.