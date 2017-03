“Heard at Harvard” is a new podcast series from the Harvard Gazette featuring lively, timely conversations with leading scholars on topics in art, culture, science, politics, and more.

In our first episode, Professor Maria Tatar, the editor of “Beauty and the Beast: Classic Tales About Animal Brides and Grooms from Around the World,” talks about the long, rich, weird tradition behind the live-action retelling set to be released by Disney on March 17.