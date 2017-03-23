Harvard men’s ice hockey defeated both Quinnipiac (3 goals by Sean Malone ‘17) and then Cornell (2 goals by Ryan Donato ’19) by identical 4-1 scores to win the ECAC Tournament at Lake Placid, N.Y., this past weekend.

Goalie Merrick Madsen ’18 stopped 25 out of 26 shots in each of the two games, earning him MVP honors for the tournament.

The team now heads to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Friars on Friday (March 24). Seeded No. 2 in the country and No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament East Regional, the Crimson can advance to the regional finals on Saturday by defeating Providence College. They would then play the winner of Air Force-Western Michigan. The Crimson have a 26-5-2 overall record and are on a 16-game unbeaten streak, the longest in program history.

