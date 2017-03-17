They were called “an indomitable asset,” “a consummate creator, innovator, and teacher,” “the glue that keeps it all together,” and even a “walking encyclopedia of Harvard knowledge and connections,” but the dozens of Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) staff who gathered in University Hall last week can now all boast of a new title — Dean’s Distinction award winner.

“You have revamped our mentoring program to better meet the needs of our graduate students, enhancing their teaching and communications skills,” Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Michael D. Smith told the honorees during the ceremony. “You have worked collaboratively with administrative colleagues, coaches, and departments across the University to build awareness, grow attendance, and generate positive experiences for students and fans attending Harvard sporting events — including the first sell-out crowd for our women’s hockey team. You have embodied the mission of Harvard College by taking time to listen to and counsel students — often well beyond normal office hours — challenging them to have difficult conversations, helping them build a strong intercultural community, and preparing them to lead in a complex world.

“You are essential to everything we do,” he continued. “Our faculty and students are incredibly fortunate to have your ideas, your engagement, and your partnership. On behalf of the faculty, I extend my sincere thanks to you.”

In all, 59 employees from more than 40 departments were presented with 61 awards by FAS Dean of Administration and Finance Leslie Kirwan at a March 9 ceremony in University Hall.

In addition to a number of individual honorees, the awards recognize the work of teams. This year, two were tapped for recognition:

The Aurora Teaching Fellow/Teaching Assistant Pilot group was instrumental in completing the first-ever FAS integration between our local system and PeopleSoft and the new Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform. As a result of this collaboration, the system has received positive feedback from end users. The extraordinary effort, actions, and dedication of this group truly assisted in forming the working model and expectation for other functional areas on the roadmap ahead.

The Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies Team focused on four strategic initiatives as part of the center’s 60th anniversary — Digital China, Environmental Humanities, China and the World, and Impact and Outreach. In addition to sponsoring digital and environmental postdocs, a digital humanities FAS course, and a new fellowship in Taiwan studies, the team launched a comprehensive rebrand that doubled its online following.

Among those who received recognition last week was Economics Department Director of Administration Belynda Bady, who led the Social Science Division’s Culture and Community Initiative, which focused on bringing staff together to improve their sense of community, morale, and engagement.

“It feels really wonderful,” she said of receiving the award. “One outcome of the initiative was that recognition is important — for people to say thank you for a job well done goes a long way, and I think what’s great about this award is that it doesn’t just come from your department or your supervisor, but the highest level staff are recognizing the work we do around the university.”

For Ann Hall, director of communications for the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, receiving recognition from the highest levels of FAS administration was a special honor.

“It is always nice to have your work appreciated, but to have it acknowledged by the dean of the FAS is a very special kind of recognition,” she said.

Athletics Department marketing manager Andrew Vatistas, who was recognized for his efforts to boost awareness and grow attendance of Harvard sporting events, including the first-ever sell-out of a women’s hockey game, said the award was a much-appreciated recognition of his efforts.

“It’s very important [to receive this type of recognition],” he said. “We all get recognition in the Athletics Department from our higher-ups, but it’s great to be able to be here in University Hall and to be recognized by the dean.”

Dean’s Distinction 2017 recipients:

Adam Aja, Harvard Semitic Museum

Belynda Bady, Department of Economics

Deanna Behrent, Office of Physical Resources and Planning

Jennifer Brown, Harvard University Herbaria

Leah Burrows, SEAS Communications

Julia Cai, Harvard China Fund and Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Mark Cellucci, Department of Psychology

Pamela Choi Redfern, SEAS Capital Projects and Planning

Kathleen Coviello, Department of Romance Languages and Literatures

David Crabill, Harvard College Office of Student Life

Hera Daldalian, SEAS Financial Operations

Dilek Dogutan Kiper, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology

Theresa Dugan, Instructional Media Services

Kerry Foley, Division of Continuing Education

Carla Greenwood, FAS Finance Office

Ann Hall, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Emilie Hardman, Houghton Library, Harvard College Library

Wendy Heywood, Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology

Heather Julian, FAS Development

Kathleen Lebel, Harvard College Office of Admissions and Financial Aid

Thomas Lee, Office for the Arts at Harvard

Krista Lester, Division of Social Science Administrative Support Group

Timothy Letteney, Harvard Museums of Science and Culture

Ben Marciniak, Office for Faculty Affairs

Jessica McCall, Division of Science

Paul Millett, HUIT Department of Information Technology Support Services

Wairimu Mwaura, The Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations

Rebecca Nesson, Division of Continuing Education

Kimberly O’Hagan, Department of History

Pamela Pollock, The Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning

Patricia Purcell, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology

Marisa Reilly, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences

Karen Rynne, Department of Music

Catherine Shapiro, Harvard College Freshman Dean’s Office

Edward Soucy, Center for Brain Science

Madeleine Straubel, Department of Statistics

Laura Thomas, Department of Sociology

Andrew Vatistas, Department of Athletics

Patrica Vio, Department of Government

Jon Woodward, Harvard University Museum of Comparative Zoology

Aurora Teaching Fellow/Teaching Assistant (TF/TA) Pilot Group

Emily Amendola, Department of Visual and Environmental Studies

Dara Greenhouse, FAS Finance Office

Patricia Jenkins, FAS Finance Office

Joseph Lavin, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology

Laura Pascale, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Lauren Raece, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education

Paula Soares, Department of Visual and Environmental Studies

Thom Wall, Department of Government

Matthew Wallace, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

Candice Wesson, Harvard College Office of Undergraduate Education

Douglas Woodhouse, Harvard College Program in General Education

Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies Team

Julia Cai, Harvard China Fund and Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Karen Christopher, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Nicholas Drake, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies and Harvard China Fund

James Evans, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Sarah Gordon, Harvard University Asia Center

Mark Grady, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Nancy Hearst, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies

Caitlin Keliher, Harvard China Fund

Justin Wong, Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies