On March 22 the members of the Faculty Council heard five-year legislated reviews of the Electrical Engineering concentration and of the Mechanical Engineering concentration. They also voted to endorse a report on the Quantitative Reasoning requirement. Finally, they heard a motion on oaths, pledges, and affirmations.

The Council next meets on April 12. The next meeting of the Faculty is on April 4. The preliminary deadline for the May 2 meeting of the Faculty is April 18 at noon.