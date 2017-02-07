PBS "Newshour" co-anchors Judy Woodruff (left) and the late Gwen Ifill will be awarded the Radcliffe medal for their journalistic influence and integrity both as individuals and partners. Journalist Michele Norris will accept Ifill's award.

On Radcliffe Day 2017, May 26, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study will honor the excellence, integrity, and impact made by Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff by awarding them the Radcliffe medal.

Ifill, who died on Nov. 14, 2016, and Woodruff were co-anchors and managing editors for PBS’s “NewsHour.” The medals recognize “one historic partnership and the immeasurable importance of great journalism.”

The Radcliffe Day lunch will include remembrances of Ifill, whose medal will be accepted by journalist and author Michele Norris; a conversation between Woodruff and Walter Isaacson ’74; and personal commentary from New York Times columnist David Brooks.

Participants are invited to join the event in Radcliffe Yard or via the live webcast. The morning panel, “(Un)Truths and Their Consequences,” features moderator Ann Marie Lipinski and panelists Danielle Allen, Ph.D. ’01, A’Lelia Bundles ’74, E. J. Dionne ’73, and Peggy Noonan.

To learn more about the speakers, watch the live webcast in May, or for information about tickets, visit the website.