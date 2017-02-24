In a new podcast series, “Harvard Chan: This Week in Health,” the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health brings you top health headlines — from wellness tips to important global health trends — and insights from experts who will put it into perspective.

In Part 1, the Harvard Chan School shares an in-depth conversation with Aaron Bernstein, associate director of the Center for Health and the Global Environment, about the effects of climate change on individual health. Bernstein will also discuss how the future health care costs that stem from climate change will dwarf the cost of moving away from fossil fuels.

Feb. 16, 2017: Climate change and health (Part 1) In Part 1 of the multi-part series, which looks at the links between climate change and health, there is an in-depth conversation about the effects of climate change and the steps we can take to reduce the damage.

In Part 2 of the series, “This Week” explores ways to communicate effectively about climate change and health. What can be done to convince skeptics and why empathy might be the key to shifting the conversation.

Visit the School’s page on climate change and health to learn more. You can subscribe to the podcast by visiting iTunes, listen to it on Soundcloud, and stream it on the Stitcher app.