Life on a university campus is a continuous stream of intersections. Students from different backgrounds connect, scholars from divergent fields of study collaborate, ideas and concepts collide.
Photographically, double exposures allow the playful intersection of shapes and forms. Through an in-camera technique (there is no postproduction work here), two separate frames construct a singular moment.
See Harvard anew through a collection of double-exposure images, where iconic elements — bridges, towers, and gates — overlap and converge in surprising ways.
Maple leaves colored in crimson flow through the John Harvard Statue.
With more than 50 miles of shelves and more than 3 million volumes, the stacks of Widener Library are brimming with books.
Portraits and sculptures of historic Harvard leaders mingle in the Faculty Room of University Hall. LeBaron Russell Briggs, who served as dean of Harvard College and president of Radcliffe, is eclipsed in the light of the window, while Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, Phillips Professor of Astronomy, is caught in a contemplative gaze at the night sky.
Students tread the paths of Harvard Yard to classrooms atop the Memorial Hall tower.
Immersed in her studies, Tina Huang ’18 prepares for a final examination in mathematics.
Ornate gilding enhances pages of the Gutenberg Bible on display in the Harry Elkins Widener Memorial Library.
Emily Koch ’20 merges with her own painting crafted for her Visual and Environmental Studies class, VES 24, taught by Matt Saunders in the Carpenter Center.
Fallen oak leaves overlay the shadows and bricks along Houghton Library.
The tower of Memorial Church adorns its own entrance. The church, built in 1932, was dedicated on Armistice Day to honor the men and women of Harvard who died in WWI.
Charles Eliot’s sycamore trees, which have lined the Charles River since 1897, enhance the Weeks Footbridge.
The River Houses, punctuated by the Eliot House Tower, ripple along the Charles.
Johnston Gate, the first, largest, and most lavishly constructed entrance to Harvard Yard, arches over the Littauer Building.
A solitary runner gazes across Harvard Stadium as he climbs and descends the steps.
The underbelly of Harvard Stadium forms a kaleidoscope, an abstraction of steps and stairs.
Scholars enter gateways to the Yard in the spirit of the inscription under the bust of James Walker, past president and overseers of Harvard College: “Learn where is wisdom, where is strength, where is understanding; that thou mayest know also where is length of days, and life, where is the light of the eyes and peace.”