Life on a university campus is a continuous stream of intersections. Students from different backgrounds connect, scholars from divergent fields of study collaborate, ideas and concepts collide.

Photographically, double exposures allow the playful intersection of shapes and forms. Through an in-camera technique (there is no postproduction work here), two separate frames construct a singular moment.

See Harvard anew through a collection of double-exposure images, where iconic elements — bridges, towers, and gates — overlap and converge in surprising ways.