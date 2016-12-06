Harvard University is built, in part, on long-standing traditions that inhabit nearly every corner of the institution. The Harvard University Choir is one of them. For the past 189 years, the student choir has provided the musical backdrop to services at the Memorial Church.

This video spans the 2016 fall term, following choirmaster Edward Elwyn Jones and his staff as they sort through the procession of talented students auditioning for 16 open parts in the 50-member choir.

The Chorus Line

The 107th Annual Christmas Carol Services will be held on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Parish of St. Paul in Harvard Square, 29 Mount Auburn St. (The Memorial Church building is currently undergoing renovation.) Admission is free; an offering for charity is collected.