Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School, M.C./M.P.A. ’81, has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee chose to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Santos “for his resolute efforts to bring the country’s more than 50-year-long civil war to an end, a war that has cost the lives of at least 220 000 Colombians and displaced close to 6 million people,” the committee stated this morning on the Nobel website. “The award should also be seen as a tribute to the Colombian people who, despite great hardships and abuses, have not given up hope of a just peace, and to all the parties who have contributed to the peace process. This tribute is paid, not least, to the representatives of the countless victims of the civil war.”

Santos spoke at Harvard Kennedy School in 2010 and 2013.

During his September 2013 address at the Kennedy School Forum, Santos described the great strides Colombia had made in the last several years in education, infrastructure, in erasing the country’s deficit, and in narrowing the income gap between the country’s rich and poor.

“We broke a trend,” he said describing the widening inequality gap that has persisted in Colombia for centuries. Today, income for the poor, he said, is rising six times faster than it has for those in Colombia’s upper strata.

Elected to office in 2010 after serving in the administration of former Colombia President Alvaro Uribe Velez, Santos expressed optimism that his country will resolve its more than four-decades-long struggle with the guerilla group FARC. More than 220,000 have died in the conflict with FARC, said Santos, adding he has only known war in his lifetime.

“I am hopeful we can reach agreement and become a country of peace,” he said in 2013. “When we release the potential of all Colombians, then the sky is the limit.”

This public address was moderated by Jorge I. Domínguez, Antonio Madero Professor for the Study of Mexico and sponsored by the Institute of Politics.

— Adapted from a Harvard Kennedy School article that appeared in 2013.