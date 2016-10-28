The turning of autumn leaves, so spectacular in New England, marks the change of season in dramatic fashion. With fall comes change, a new school year, and new possibilities for many of us. But change is not without regret, and the dying of the leaves may make us melancholy for the buds and rebirth of spring.
A squirrel scurrying on a branch, acorn in mouth; scattered fallen foliage, glistening red on grass still green; crates of crisp McIntosh, macoun, and gala apples, part of the seasonal bounty that is harvested each fall — change is evident all around us. To everything there is a season.
1
An autumn leaf in Harvard Yard. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
2
Memorial Church is framed by foliage. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
3
Diana Yan, GSD ’18 (left), and Susie Clements ’19 pose with the art installation “Grid Structure” outside Gund Hall at Harvard Graduate School of Design. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
4
Colorful foliage surrounds Widener Library in Harvard Yard. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
5
Harvard Business School’s Class of 1959 Chapel reflects the changing season. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
6
On the Science Center Plaza, master pianist George Hu ’20 plays for his friends, Jonathan Suh ’20 (from left), Michael Graba ’20, Arjun Mirani ’20, and Elizabeth Yeah-Wang ’20, a joint Harvard/New England Conservatory concentrator. Harvard Common Spaces presented the piano as part of Street Pianos Boston 2016 in conjunction with Celebrity Series of Boston. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
7
Amid a glow of autumn color, Katie Tutrone ’17 studies in the Lowell House courtyard. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
8
Autumn colors crawl alongside a Massachusetts Avenue building. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
9
Apples in plentiful supply are for sale at the Harvard Farmers’ Market. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
10
The spire of the Mallinckrodt Building is reflected in the windows of the McKay Lab as people pass by. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
11
Foliage frames the Holworthy Gate, inscribed “In Memory of Dear Old Times.” Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
12
Two bees enjoy the harvest in the Harvard Community Garden by Lowell House. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
13
A student walks by the Carpenter Center, where autumn colors thrive. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
14
Rowers from crew teams around the world practice along the Charles River in preparation for the Head of the Charles Regatta. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
15
A tree-lined path along the Charles River encircles amblers in autumn colors. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
16
A squirrel gathers nuts for the winter outside Robinson Hall. Photo by Sarah Silbiger
17
Colorful leaves blanket Harvard Yard. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
18
Fallen red maple leaves scattered on the grass by Memorial Church in Harvard Yard. Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
19
A photographer captures the fall foliage at Arnold Arboretum. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
20
Warm light is cast along the dock at Weld Boathouse along the Charles River. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer