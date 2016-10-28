The turning of autumn leaves, so spectacular in New England, marks the change of season in dramatic fashion. With fall comes change, a new school year, and new possibilities for many of us. But change is not without regret, and the dying of the leaves may make us melancholy for the buds and rebirth of spring.

A squirrel scurrying on a branch, acorn in mouth; scattered fallen foliage, glistening red on grass still green; crates of crisp McIntosh, macoun, and gala apples, part of the seasonal bounty that is harvested each fall — change is evident all around us. To everything there is a season.